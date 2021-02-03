Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) Trading 14.2% Higher

Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR)’s share price traded up 14.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.85 and last traded at $0.80. 8,825,090 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 171% from the average session volume of 3,252,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.71.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Solitario Zinc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $0.90 price target on shares of Solitario Zinc in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

Get Solitario Zinc alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.47.

Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Solitario Zinc Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL)

Solitario Zinc Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of zinc properties in North and South America. It primarily owns a 39% interest in the Florida Canyon zinc project located in northern Peru; and a 50% interest in the Lik zinc-lead-silver property located in Northwest Alaska.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Solitario Zinc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solitario Zinc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.