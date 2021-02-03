Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SOLVY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SOLVY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SOLVY shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Solvay in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Solvay in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Solvay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Solvay in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Solvay in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

Get Solvay alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SOLVY opened at $11.52 on Wednesday. Solvay has a 1-year low of $6.02 and a 1-year high of $12.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.98.

Solvay Company Profile

Solvay SA operates as an advanced materials and specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Materials, Advanced Formulations, Performance Chemicals, and Corporate & Business Services. The Advanced Materials segment offers specialty polymers, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, and fluoropolymers for the electronics, automotive, aircraft, and healthcare industries; and composite materials for civil and military aircraft manufacturers, as well as various industrial markets.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Solvay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solvay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.