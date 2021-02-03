Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sonova Holding AG is a manufacturer of hearing care solutions. The company’s operating business brands consists of Phonak, Unitron, Advanced Bionics and AudioNova. Its product portfolio consists of hearing instruments and cochlear implants to wireless communication solutions. Sonova Holding AG is headquartered in Stäfa, Switzerland. “

Get Sonova alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SONVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonova in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sonova in a report on Monday, November 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonova in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sonova in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Sonova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SONVY opened at $50.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.58 and a beta of 0.70. Sonova has a 1 year low of $29.41 and a 1 year high of $54.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.12.

Sonova Company Profile

Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing systems for adults and children with hearing impairment. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. It offers wireless communication products, rechargeable hearing aids, and professional audiological care services.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sonova (SONVY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sonova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.