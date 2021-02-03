Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) to report $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sony’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $1.11. Sony reported earnings of $1.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 52.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Sony will report full-year earnings of $6.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.14 to $6.72. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.29 to $6.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sony.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sony in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut Sony from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Sony by 4.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Oribel Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Sony by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Sony by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 22,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Sony by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory increased its holdings in shares of Sony by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNE traded up $12.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.31. 3,016,953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,119,448. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.25. Sony has a one year low of $50.94 and a one year high of $112.29. The company has a market cap of $135.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks by Sony Interactive Entertainment; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

