Sony (NYSE:SNE) Hits New 12-Month High at $109.48

Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $109.48 and last traded at $107.60, with a volume of 58847 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $99.24.

SNE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut shares of Sony from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sony in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

Get Sony alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.07 and its 200-day moving average is $86.25. The stock has a market cap of $132.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sony by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Kaizen Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in shares of Sony in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sony in the fourth quarter valued at about $436,000. Narwhal Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sony in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,556,000. Finally, Absher Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sony by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. 7.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sony (NYSE:SNE)

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks by Sony Interactive Entertainment; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.