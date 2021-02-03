Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.28.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SHC shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Sotera Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Sotera Health alerts:

Shares of SHC opened at $26.57 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.33. Sotera Health has a twelve month low of $24.05 and a twelve month high of $29.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Sotera Health in the fourth quarter valued at $2,841,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,630,000. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the fourth quarter worth about $4,939,000.

About Sotera Health

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the United States and internationally. Its sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; and lab services comprise analytical chemistry, medical device, and pharmaceutical lab testing, as well as microbiology testing.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Sotera Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotera Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.