Sound Energy plc (SOU.L) (LON:SOU) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.57

Sound Energy plc (SOU.L) (LON:SOU)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.57 and traded as low as $1.22. Sound Energy plc (SOU.L) shares last traded at $1.32, with a volume of 4,660,432 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1.42 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of £18.18 million and a PE ratio of -2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.26.

About Sound Energy plc (SOU.L) (LON:SOU)

Sound Energy plc, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, and development of oil and gas assets. The company holds 47.5% interest in the Greater Tendrara license covering an area of 14,500 square kilometers; Tendrara license, which covers an area of 133.5 square kilometers; and Anoual license covering an area of 8,853 square kilometers.

