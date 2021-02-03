South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $21.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “South Plains Financial Inc. is the bank holding company for City Bank, a chartered bank. It provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company’s principal business activities include commercial and retail banking along with insurance, investment trust and mortgage services. South Plains Financial Inc. is headquartered in Lubbock, Texas. “

Get South Plains Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:SPFI opened at $19.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $347.82 million, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.64. South Plains Financial has a 52-week low of $11.30 and a 52-week high of $21.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. South Plains Financial had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 17.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that South Plains Financial will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. South Plains Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.83%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in shares of South Plains Financial by 3.2% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 29,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in South Plains Financial by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in South Plains Financial by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in South Plains Financial by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in South Plains Financial by 98.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

South Plains Financial Company Profile

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on South Plains Financial (SPFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for South Plains Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Plains Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.