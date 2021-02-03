South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $357.35 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) to report $357.35 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for South State’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $343.50 million and the highest is $371.30 million. South State posted sales of $172.15 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 107.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that South State will report full year sales of $1.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for South State.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.04). South State had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 8.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS.

SSB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James downgraded South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded South State from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered South State from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. South State presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

Shares of SSB stock traded up $0.63 on Wednesday, hitting $72.63. 261,794 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,010. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.89 and its 200 day moving average is $62.84. South State has a 1-year low of $40.42 and a 1-year high of $82.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 47.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. South State’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.39%.

In related news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 10,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.23, for a total value of $786,563.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 180,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,185,720.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ernest S. Pinner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total transaction of $365,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,708,503.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,123 shares of company stock valued at $3,533,821. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in South State by 144.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of South State by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in shares of South State by 548.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of South State in the third quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of South State by 273.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, and trust and wealth management services. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits.

