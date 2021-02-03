Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) announced its earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07, Zacks reports. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 17.17%.

SCCO traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $67.89. 1,142,245 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 935,243. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.30 and a 200-day moving average of $54.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.48 billion, a PE ratio of 41.19, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16. Southern Copper has a 12-month low of $23.43 and a 12-month high of $72.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.17%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SCCO. HSBC cut Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $48.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. UBS Group cut Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Southern Copper in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $43.44.

In other news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 176,195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $10,749,656.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,638,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,951,584.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 955,492 shares of company stock valued at $55,829,445. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

