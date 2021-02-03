Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Southside Bancshares in a report released on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Young now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.68 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.53. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Southside Bancshares’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.79 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.73 EPS.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.40 million. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Southside Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Southside Bancshares from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBSI opened at $32.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Southside Bancshares has a twelve month low of $23.51 and a twelve month high of $37.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.85.

In other news, CFO Julie Shamburger sold 1,600 shares of Southside Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $49,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,149.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBSI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Southside Bancshares by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 208,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,774,000 after buying an additional 9,121 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Southside Bancshares by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 139,271 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after buying an additional 10,818 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Southside Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Southside Bancshares by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 6,050 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Southside Bancshares by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 25,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 48.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

