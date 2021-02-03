SPC Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

SPC Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 41,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,485,000 after buying an additional 4,472 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. American Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 131.3% in the fourth quarter. American Asset Management Inc. now owns 191,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,196,000 after buying an additional 108,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $150.54. The company had a trading volume of 206,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,150,605. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $139.01 and a one year high of $179.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.57.

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

