SPC Financial Inc. Sells 190 Shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

SPC Financial Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,580,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,315,000 after buying an additional 71,239 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.5% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,330,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,733,000 after purchasing an additional 32,934 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.3% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,283,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,195,000 after purchasing an additional 150,906 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 971,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,036,000 after purchasing an additional 12,627 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.2% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 937,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,397,000 after purchasing an additional 46,093 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $261.31. 18,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,044,041. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $253.40 and a 200 day moving average of $236.06. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $133.57 and a 12 month high of $262.91.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.