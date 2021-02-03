SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Anderson Fisher LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 88.7% during the third quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Savior LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 400.0% during the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth about $47,000. 43.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $171.85. 4,138,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,541,078. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $136.12 and a twelve month high of $194.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $175.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.60.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

