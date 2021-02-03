SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Position Boosted by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 56.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 8,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 49,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,209,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $107.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.93. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $67.57 and a 52 week high of $110.65.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

