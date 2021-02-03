SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 576,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,059 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $20,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GWX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 25.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 10,552 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,488,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 12,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 17.4% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 15,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GWX opened at $36.08 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $18.99 and a 52-week high of $36.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.05.

About SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

