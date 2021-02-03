SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XES) Shares Up 1.3%

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XES)’s share price shot up 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $50.78 and last traded at $49.73. 53,640 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 95,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.11.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.66 and a 200 day moving average of $37.89.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF stock. Front Barnett Associates LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XES) by 45.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,344 shares during the quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC owned approximately 0.80% of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XES)

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas equipment and services sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

