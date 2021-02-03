SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) Stock Price Down 5.7%

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) shares fell 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $81.46 and last traded at $82.95. 8,826,957 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 7,465,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.01.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.26.

Get SPDR S&P Retail ETF alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 1,700.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 1,334.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the period.

About SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

See Also: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Retail ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Retail ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.