Spectrecoin (XSPEC) Tops One Day Volume of $6,042.00

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. Spectrecoin has a market cap of $2.67 million and $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Spectrecoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001183 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00052689 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68.61 or 0.00181657 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00000248 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00012206 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00009736 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00006981 BTC.

Spectrecoin Profile

XSPEC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io.

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

Spectrecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectrecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Spectrecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectrecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.