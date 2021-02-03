SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the December 31st total of 1,360,000 shares. Approximately 7.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SPI Energy stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPI stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.96. 72,670 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,964,834. SPI Energy has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $46.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.26.

About SPI Energy

SPI Energy Co, Ltd. provides photovoltaic solutions for business, residential, government, and utility customers and investors. It offers engineering, procurement, and construction services to independent power developers and producers, and commercial and industrial companies. The company also develops, owns, and operates solar projects that sell electricity to power companies and other electricity off-takers.

