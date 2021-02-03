Spire (NYSE:SR) Price Target Lowered to $69.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Spire (NYSE:SR) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $71.00 to $69.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group started coverage on Spire in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Spire from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Sidoti downgraded Spire from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Cfra downgraded Spire from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Spire from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $69.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.00.

Shares of NYSE SR opened at $62.97 on Tuesday. Spire has a 1-year low of $50.58 and a 1-year high of $87.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.57 and a 200-day moving average of $60.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.13, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.19.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The utilities provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $251.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.53 million. Spire had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 4.76%. Research analysts expect that Spire will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. This is a boost from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.15%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Spire by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,065,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,688,000 after purchasing an additional 347,091 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Spire by 516.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 400,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,922,000 after purchasing an additional 335,777 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Spire by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 238,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,664,000 after purchasing an additional 98,648 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in shares of Spire by 142.7% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 166,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,682,000 after purchasing an additional 98,082 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Spire by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 324,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,802,000 after purchasing an additional 86,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

