Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Short Interest Down 14.4% in January

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,580,000 shares, a decline of 14.4% from the December 31st total of 15,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Shares of NYSE:SAVE traded up $2.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.15. 10,108,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,100,294. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Spirit Airlines has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $47.50. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -13.82 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.16.

In other news, Director H. Mcintyre Gardner sold 5,000 shares of Spirit Airlines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total transaction of $131,050.00. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 454,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,323,000 after purchasing an additional 26,235 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 1,660.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 16,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,248,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,602,000 after acquiring an additional 151,362 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. 140166 lifted their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Spirit Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Evercore ISI raised Spirit Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Spirit Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.27.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides low-fare airline services. The company operates approximately 600 daily flights to 77 destinations in the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin America. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a fleet of 145 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 20 A320neos and 30 A321ceos.

