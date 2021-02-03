Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $180.00 price objective on the software company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Splunk is expected to benefit from software-revenue growth and new customer wins. Additionally, solid demand for cloud-based solutions is anticipated to drive subscription revenues. Data-to-Everything Platform including Data Fabric Search, Data Stream Processor and Splunk Mission Control is expected to witness strong momentum. Moreover, strategic acquisitions and an expanding partner base are key catalysts. Further, the successful transition to a renewable model from perpetual license model is expected to drive the top line in the long haul. However, this transition hurt Splunk’s cash-flow generation ability, which does not bode well for investors. Moreover, slowing maintenance & services revenues amid intensifying competition remains a headwind. Notably, shares have underperformed the industry year to date.”

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Summit Insights downgraded Splunk from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Splunk from $270.00 to $213.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Mizuho cut shares of Splunk from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $235.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Splunk from $235.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Splunk from $250.00 to $203.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Splunk has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $211.30.

Shares of SPLK opened at $175.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Splunk has a twelve month low of $93.92 and a twelve month high of $225.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.09 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $169.95 and a 200-day moving average of $190.23.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.16). Splunk had a negative return on equity of 34.13% and a negative net margin of 34.77%. The business had revenue of $559.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Splunk will post -4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.18, for a total value of $133,126.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,811 shares in the company, valued at $4,718,555.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.40, for a total transaction of $188,189.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,850,960.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,245 shares of company stock worth $6,042,901 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xcel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Splunk by 1.2% in the third quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the software company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Splunk by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the software company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the software company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Splunk by 23.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 335 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in Splunk by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 883 shares of the software company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

