SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $89.38

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $89.38 and last traded at $87.31, with a volume of 541 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $86.43.

A number of brokerages have commented on SWTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $57.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $87.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of -49.67 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.36.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.06). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider L. Mary Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total value of $787,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 168,639 shares in the company, valued at $13,271,889.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Badreddin Edris sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total value of $2,690,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 102,301 shares of company stock worth $8,213,281. Insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 14.2% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 112.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 796,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,985,000 after buying an additional 421,306 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 19.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 541,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,728,000 after buying an additional 88,742 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 203.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX)

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

