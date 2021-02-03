Sprott (NYSE:SII) Shares Up 7.2%

Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII)’s share price shot up 7.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $31.19 and last traded at $30.43. 235,608 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 167% from the average session volume of 88,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.38.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SII. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sprott from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Sprott from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Sprott from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

The stock has a market cap of $815.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Sprott (NYSE:SII) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. Sprott had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $35.40 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Sprott Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PRW Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Sprott by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in Sprott in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Sprott by 110.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Sprott by 14,869.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Sprott by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.96% of the company’s stock.

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

