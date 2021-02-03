Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) Shares Purchased by Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) by 33.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,450 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CEF. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 163.6% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 4,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN CEF traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.88. The stock had a trading volume of 781,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,542. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $11.95 and a twelve month high of $21.47.

About Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in commodity markets. It invests in London Good Delivery physical gold and silver bullion. The fund was formerly known as Central Fund of Canada Limited. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust was formed on October 26, 2017 and is domiciled in Canada.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.