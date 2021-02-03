Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) (ETR:STM) Receives €60.83 Average PT from Analysts

Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) (ETR:STM) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €60.83 ($71.57).

STM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €61.00 ($71.76) target price on shares of Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on shares of Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on shares of Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Warburg Research set a €71.00 ($83.53) target price on shares of Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on shares of Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Shares of Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) stock traded up €2.75 ($3.24) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €66.40 ($78.12). 34,026 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,533. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.28. Stabilus S.A. has a 52 week low of €28.62 ($33.67) and a 52 week high of €66.25 ($77.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.16, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €60.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is €52.70.

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

