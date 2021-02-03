Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Declares $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the auto parts company on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th.

Standard Motor Products has decreased its dividend payment by 34.2% over the last three years.

SMP opened at $41.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.23. Standard Motor Products has a twelve month low of $33.94 and a twelve month high of $55.29. The firm has a market cap of $925.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 0.47.

In related news, Director Arthur S. Sills sold 5,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total value of $252,612.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 325,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,420,711.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas Tesoro sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.96, for a total transaction of $74,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,229 shares in the company, valued at $1,310,400.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,335 shares of company stock worth $402,492. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

SMP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Standard Motor Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Standard Motor Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Standard Motor Products from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, Intermotor, Standard Diesel, BWD Select, BWD, OEM, TechSmart, Tech Expert, GP Sorensen, LockSmart, and Pollak brand names, as well as under private labels comprising NAPA Echlin and NAPA Belden.

