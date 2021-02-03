Standex International (SXI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect Standex International to post earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Standex International stock opened at $85.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.25, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Standex International has a twelve month low of $37.50 and a twelve month high of $87.66.

Get Standex International alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Standex International’s payout ratio is 27.51%.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 2,376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total value of $173,946.96. Also, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,176,822. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,376 shares of company stock valued at $818,947. 2.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SXI has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Standex International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Standex International from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.75.

About Standex International

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Standex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.