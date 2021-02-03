StarTek (NYSE:SRT) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.28

StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.28 and traded as high as $8.86. StarTek shares last traded at $8.68, with a volume of 66,317 shares changing hands.

SRT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered StarTek from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet lowered StarTek from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th.

The stock has a market cap of $349.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. StarTek had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $162.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.03 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that StarTek, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mukesh Sharda acquired 206,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.02 per share, with a total value of $1,451,834.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in StarTek stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,599 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.08% of StarTek worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.18% of the company’s stock.

StarTek Company Profile (NYSE:SRT)

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides omnichannel customer interactions, technology, and back-office support solutions for brands in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement consulting, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, back office, and receivables management services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

