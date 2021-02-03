Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN) Shares Up 7%

Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN) shot up 7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.00 and last traded at $1.99. 472,743 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 2,075,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.86.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.22 and its 200-day moving average is $0.78. The firm has a market cap of $124.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.95.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Steel Connect stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,508,020 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 238,020 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 2.40% of Steel Connect worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 46.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steel Connect Company Profile (NASDAQ:STCN)

Steel Connect, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides direct marketing and supply chain services in the United States, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers data-driven marketing solutions, including strategy, data and analytics, response analysis, creative services, lithographic and digital printing, envelope printing and converting, component manufacturing, promotional cards, data processing and hygiene, content and asset management, personalization, lettershop and bindery, and postal optimization for paper-based direct marketing and omnichannel marketing campaigns, as well as provides business continuity and disaster recovery services.

