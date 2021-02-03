Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) Short Interest Update

Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,800 shares, a drop of 21.1% from the December 31st total of 97,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of SCM traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.80. The stock had a trading volume of 59,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,663. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.42. Stellus Capital Investment has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $15.04. The firm has a market cap of $210.45 million, a PE ratio of 43.20 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0833 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.30%.

In other Stellus Capital Investment news, Director Dean D’angelo bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.85 per share, with a total value of $54,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,090 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $186,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $152,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,938 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 3,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 81,742 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 15,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Stellus Capital Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

