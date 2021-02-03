STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Receives $197.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $197.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on STE shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of STERIS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of STERIS from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of STERIS from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th.

Get STERIS alerts:

Shares of NYSE:STE traded down $7.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $183.50. The company had a trading volume of 20,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,494. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $189.29 and its 200 day moving average is $177.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a PE ratio of 38.76 and a beta of 0.59. STERIS has a twelve month low of $105.69 and a twelve month high of $203.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.64.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $808.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.08 million. STERIS had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. Equities analysts predict that STERIS will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 4,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.42, for a total transaction of $825,690.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,928,047.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,162 shares of company stock worth $3,503,903. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STE. Polar Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of STERIS during the 3rd quarter worth $38,483,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,021,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $532,363,000 after purchasing an additional 194,134 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,468,936 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,139,762,000 after purchasing an additional 167,891 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 604,324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $106,476,000 after buying an additional 156,673 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 422,237 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $72,972,000 after buying an additional 140,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.