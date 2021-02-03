Sterling Manor Financial LLC Invests $217,000 in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Sterling Manor Financial LLC acquired a new position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PPL. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of PPL by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PPL traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.83. The stock had a trading volume of 93,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,982,273. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.88. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.12 and a fifty-two week high of $36.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.72.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 21.93%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.76%.

In other news, EVP Joanne H. Raphael sold 4,589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $129,042.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,499,161.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 4,747 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $133,485.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,893.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,897 shares of company stock valued at $996,674 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PPL shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of PPL to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of PPL to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of PPL from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.97.

PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

