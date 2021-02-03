Sterling Manor Financial LLC Makes New Investment in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Sterling Manor Financial LLC acquired a new position in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 6,577 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,260 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 10,413 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,738 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 87.2% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 790 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BHP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Liberum Capital lowered BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Societe Generale lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BHP Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Shares of BHP Group stock traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $66.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,919,204. The company has a market capitalization of $107.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.93. BHP Group has a 52 week low of $29.78 and a 52 week high of $74.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

