Sterling Manor Financial LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Sterling Manor Financial LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 15,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $881,000. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF makes up 0.8% of Sterling Manor Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 100.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,298,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,845,000 after buying an additional 1,150,422 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 15.7% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 790,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,565,000 after purchasing an additional 107,000 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 200.0% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 750,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,413,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 105.6% during the third quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 619,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,352,000 after purchasing an additional 318,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 14.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 533,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,761,000 after purchasing an additional 69,104 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF alerts:

Shares of XHB stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $61.88. 256,517 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,106,021. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.39. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 12-month low of $23.95 and a 12-month high of $64.63.

About SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Further Reading: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.