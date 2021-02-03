Sterling Manor Financial LLC Purchases New Shares in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XHS)

Sterling Manor Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XHS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $293,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $106.09. 110 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,855. SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF has a 12-month low of $44.95 and a 12-month high of $108.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.73.

