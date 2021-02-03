Sterling Manor Financial LLC Takes $3.34 Million Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Sterling Manor Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 64,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,338,000. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 3.1% of Sterling Manor Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14,711.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,154,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $359,542,000 after purchasing an additional 8,099,670 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $164,638,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,488.4% in the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,369,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $174,080,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156,968 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $87,544,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,252,000. 77.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, reaching $55.91. 1,659,955 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,283,285. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.09 and a fifty-two week high of $56.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.16 and a 200 day moving average of $49.54.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

