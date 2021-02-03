Sterling Manor Financial LLC Takes $348,000 Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Sterling Manor Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 317.2% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 149.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in Caterpillar by 109.3% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.80.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $191.13. 104,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,464,918. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.50 and a fifty-two week high of $200.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $103.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company’s revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

In other news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 8,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,556,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,561,525. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total transaction of $411,900.00. Insiders sold a total of 18,346 shares of company stock worth $3,187,318 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

