StoneX Group (SNEX) to Release Earnings on Monday

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 8th.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $2.45. The firm had revenue of $342.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.10 million. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 0.31%. On average, analysts expect StoneX Group to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ SNEX opened at $58.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.24. StoneX Group has a fifty-two week low of $28.01 and a fifty-two week high of $65.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

SNEX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on StoneX Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised StoneX Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

In other StoneX Group news, Director Scott J. Branch sold 13,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total transaction of $849,709.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,269,898.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sean Michael Oconnor sold 1,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $108,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 338,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,290,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,595 shares of company stock valued at $4,535,288 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.65% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

