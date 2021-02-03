StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Has $488,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,607,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,337,353,000 after acquiring an additional 535,573 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,320,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,638,000 after purchasing an additional 43,422 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,237,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,245,000 after purchasing an additional 23,424 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,771,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,158,000 after buying an additional 27,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,326,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,727,000 after buying an additional 46,498 shares during the period.

VO traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $211.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,758. The company’s 50-day moving average is $209.55 and its 200-day moving average is $189.89. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $110.05 and a 52 week high of $216.00.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

