StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Makes New $233,000 Investment in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,571,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,115,354,000 after purchasing an additional 696,521 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in American Tower by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,879,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,179,573,000 after buying an additional 476,541 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in American Tower by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,973,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $960,460,000 after buying an additional 329,912 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,846,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $929,877,000 after acquiring an additional 35,428 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,704,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $653,800,000 after acquiring an additional 36,061 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMT traded down $4.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $231.20. 21,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,540,250. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $174.32 and a 52-week high of $272.20. The company has a market cap of $102.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.83, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 62.61%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMT. Raymond James lowered their price objective on American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $295.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.73.

In other news, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.21, for a total value of $242,231.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $70,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,772,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,119,029 in the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

