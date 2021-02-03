StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,394 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newport Trust Co purchased a new position in 3M in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,757,156,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of 3M by 3.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,855,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,223,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,336 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 5.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,688,554 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $751,013,000 after acquiring an additional 259,324 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 36.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 904,666 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $144,909,000 after purchasing an additional 239,446 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in 3M by 346.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 291,079 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $46,568,000 after purchasing an additional 225,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Shares of 3M stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $175.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,596,908. 3M has a 1-year low of $114.04 and a 1-year high of $187.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $100.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.62%.

In other 3M news, SVP Ivan K. Fong sold 15,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.62, for a total transaction of $2,601,901.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,266,081.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total transaction of $5,419,488.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,894,077.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,927 shares of company stock valued at $10,107,912 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Gordon Haskett upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of 3M from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.23.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

Further Reading: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.