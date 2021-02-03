StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Takes $202,000 Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BX. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 2,727.3% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 622 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

Shares of BX traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $70.74. 100,779 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,017,823. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $71.39. The company has a market capitalization of $47.68 billion, a PE ratio of 66.35 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.39.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.7175 per share. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.51%.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 42,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.93 per share, with a total value of $1,481,905.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc acquired 997,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $24,948,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.19.

The Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.