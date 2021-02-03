Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 2,218 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 90.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,218 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 98.4% during the 3rd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter.

VOT opened at $218.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $214.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.78. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $106.07 and a 52 week high of $221.02.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

