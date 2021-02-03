Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 757 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 31.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,141 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Verity & Verity LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at $305,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 760 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in FedEx by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,154 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,554,000. 72.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $308.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on FedEx from $286.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.00.

NYSE:FDX opened at $242.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.86. The company has a market cap of $64.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $88.69 and a 52-week high of $305.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.45 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

