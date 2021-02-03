Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 5,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWO. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,012,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 48.9% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 2,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 16.9% in the third quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,566,000 after acquiring an additional 5,580 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $314.42 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $129.54 and a 12-month high of $320.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $299.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.27.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

