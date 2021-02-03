Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 20,962 iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 214.8% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 77,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,984,000 after buying an additional 52,614 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 115.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 21,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 11,709 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $3,166,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 61,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,202,000 after buying an additional 19,258 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

EEM stock opened at $55.46 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $30.09 and a 1 year high of $56.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.54.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

