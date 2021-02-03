Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 984 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $44,000. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $48,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 141.1% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 332.0% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $96.02 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.05 and a fifty-two week high of $98.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.16.

About Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

