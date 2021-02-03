Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 237.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,657 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,573 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 459.4% during the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after buying an additional 7,966 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,092,000. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,749,000. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNP opened at $205.93 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $207.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.45. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $105.08 and a 12 month high of $221.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $138.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UNP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.38.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

